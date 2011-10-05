Applying and registering to the Sun Yat-Sen University
In China if you have to apply or register to something, it usually includes a lot of paper work and going from place to place. Getting into Sun Yat-Sen University isn’t hard for foreign students, but it can be a hassle. Here’s how it happened with me this summer when I applied to the undergraduate degree of Chinese as a foreign language.
Admission
The application deadline was June 5th (if you apply for the spring term it’s December 5th), but I handed in my application already in April. I went to the international office and along with the application form gave them copies of passport, copy of my high school diploma and self made unofficial translation, certificate from Guangzhou University and my current HSK certificate.
Because I had studied Chinese before at Guangzhou University for a year and a half, I was hoping to skip at least year one. They told me to contact them again after one month to hear to which year they will put me in. After that month had passed I sent then an email and heard they decided to let me start from the year two.
I went to the international office again in July and August, first to get my acceptance letter and then to get the JW202 form I needed to get a student visa from Hong Kong. (I had a tourist visa during August at China.)
Notice that these steps might be different for you if you apply from abroad. I had the advantage to be in Guangzhou already and could just visit the office anytime I had questions or needed some documents.
Registration
Applying to the university was the easy part. The great hassle begun when the registration week started on 5th of September. Because of the huge amount of students it took me three days to register and pay my tuition fee. The most important thing is to follow the steps they give you, always have all the documents with you and be at the office early at the morning. If the office opens at 8.30am, there’s already a line of at least 20 students at 7.30am.
Because I was already in China I had registered at the police station and already had done my medical check-up. After registration I only had to take all my documents to the exit and entry bureau, wait for two weeks and got my passport with residence permit (which is valid until March).
During registration I gave my newest HSK certificate to the teacher in charge of undergraduate degree students and manages to talk my self to a more advanced class (from 本二上 to 本二下). Before I had hopes to start from year three, but those hopes were set too high.
There are a lot of things to do and remember during registration, but don’t worry, the staff at the international office will help you. Just follow the steps in the document they will give you and you’ll be fine. Also remember that if you study less than 6 months then F visa is enough, if you study longer then you need to enter China with X visa and then change it to residence permit. If you pay the whole year’s tuition fees at once, you can get a residence permit for one year. If you pay one semester like I did, you will get a residence permit for half a year.
Important websites and email addresses
English versions of the university’s websites are quite dated, so if possible, follow the Chinese ones.
Main site: http://www.sysu.edu.cn/2010/
School of Chinese as a second language: http://scsl.sysu.edu.cn/
Office for International Students’ Affairs: http://iso.sysu.edu.cn/index.htm
Emails: tanjx(a)mail.sysu.edu.cn and violet_wong(a)126.com
6 Comments
thenakedlistener
I just wonder, how much are you paying for tuition? Are there separate fee schedules for locals and international students? How does the overall cost of studying at your university compare with those in other cities/provinces, say Beijing or Shanghai, for instance?
Sara Reply:
October 10th, 2011 at 10:03 pm
The tuition for a year is 18 200RMB, but I pay semester by semester. Then there’s also a insurance that is useless for me but which we have to buy that is 600 RMB a year. At Beijing Language and Culture University, which was my original plan, the tuition fee for Chinese language BA program (for foreigners) is 23 200 or 24 900RMB a year.
I found this website that compares the tuition fees in different (or all?) universities in China. But I still didn’t find any exact information that are the tuition fees different for Chinese students or not.
Mofeed
Hello dear readers of this wonderful spot on the WWW. I just wanted to share with everyone on this blog my photos I took on campus while I was there last October of 2011. Hope these photos find someone who likes them.
http://www.facebook.com/media/set/?set=a.324938164199812.97512.323481537678808&type=1
Cheers!
Sara Reply:
February 1st, 2012 at 6:39 pm
Really nice photos!
Sarah
Scrolling through your older posts, since I’m going through the application procedure for a Chinese university myself right now. I’m just wondering about the Foreigner health examination (or something like that) – do you know if you can do it in China or in any other country? Does it have to be done at a public hospital or something? Just wondering because this is so new to me and there seem to be strict rules about every paper and how they should be done. Feels a little weird just going to a hospital and asking them to fill a form like that.
P.S. I kinda started reading your blog because we almost share the same first name (along with the fact that I’m really interested in all things related to China)! :D
