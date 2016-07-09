From hot and humid to arctic North
Guess where we are going? Correct! Me and Anna are heading to Finland on Monday to spend the rest of the Summer a bit closer to the arctic circle.
Today Guangzhou was scorching hot with 38 Celsius (feels like 40+) while my hometown in Southern Finland had only 13 degrees! I’m totally up for some cool and fresh air after being in a constant sauna these past days.
This time it’s going to be a bit different trip back home. It’s the longest holiday I’ve ever had back home since I moved to China in 2010, a whole 2.5 months of Finnish goodness. It’s also the first time in 10 years I’ll be living with my mom for such a long time. And it will be the first time as a mother my self to go back to Finland. I wonder will I see things in a different light now?
The Summer will be for relaxing, totally need it after bringing life to baby and a thesis at the same time. But I do hope to get back to more frequent blogging as well. I realized I have so many ideas waiting to be written and published!
How’s everyone’s Summer plans? Taking the heat in China or escaping to cooler lands?
5 Comments
gordon chung
have a wonderful time back home in Finland !!! i was in hong kong in late may and early june, it was HOT then, now it would be as intolerable as Guangzhou!!!! here in Canada, we are also cool like Finland.
by the way, your daughter looks really Q. my granddaughter, who has more genes/DNA from her father’s side, looks like her father, very caucasian, does not look asian at all.
Sara Jaaksola Reply:
July 19th, 2016 at 1:32 pm
It’s so hot in Guangzhou right now and I bet it’s still going to be hot when we go back in September. Hopefully closer to 30 than 40 degrees!
Timo
Enjoy your time there! We will be going to Finland on the 25th of this month and will spend first 1 1/2 weeks at my parents cottage in Kauhajoki and after that for a few days to Helsinki to spend some time with friends :)
Sara Jaaksola Reply:
July 19th, 2016 at 1:33 pm
Sounds like a great plan to combine summer cottage and city holiday! Enjoy!
