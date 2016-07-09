From hot and humid to arctic North



Guess where we are going? Correct! Me and Anna are heading to Finland on Monday to spend the rest of the Summer a bit closer to the arctic circle.

Today Guangzhou was scorching hot with 38 Celsius (feels like 40+) while my hometown in Southern Finland had only 13 degrees! I’m totally up for some cool and fresh air after being in a constant sauna these past days.

This time it’s going to be a bit different trip back home. It’s the longest holiday I’ve ever had back home since I moved to China in 2010, a whole 2.5 months of Finnish goodness. It’s also the first time in 10 years I’ll be living with my mom for such a long time. And it will be the first time as a mother my self to go back to Finland. I wonder will I see things in a different light now?

The Summer will be for relaxing, totally need it after bringing life to baby and a thesis at the same time. But I do hope to get back to more frequent blogging as well. I realized I have so many ideas waiting to be written and published!

How’s everyone’s Summer plans? Taking the heat in China or escaping to cooler lands?