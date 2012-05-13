Guangzhou Getting to know Guangzhou: Xiaozhou village May 13, 2012 / It was a rainy day today, but luckily managed to get some photos in Xiaozhou village, my favourite place in Guangzhou. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
10 Comments
Ajax151
Your photography skills are really coming along. These look very professional
[Reply]
Sara Jaaksola Reply:
May 15th, 2012 at 6:24 pm
Thank you! I’m not sure about professional though :)
[Reply]
ordinary malaysian
I love the pictures, esp of the wet street.
[Reply]
Sara Jaaksola Reply:
May 15th, 2012 at 6:24 pm
Thank you!
[Reply]
Annika
I like these kind of posts on the blogs. :)
[Reply]
Sara Jaaksola Reply:
May 18th, 2012 at 4:52 pm
Thank you :)
[Reply]
Sarah
Hi Sara,
The village looks great. How do you get there? Can you take a taxi?
Thanks!
[Reply]
Sara Jaaksola Reply:
June 17th, 2013 at 12:50 pm
Hi Sarah,
You can take a bus or a taxi there. There’s no metro station unfortunately. If you take a taxi this should be enough for the driver: 海珠区小洲村.
[Reply]
Pingback:
Pingback: