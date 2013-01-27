Piece of countryside in Guangzhou: Changzhou Island

Do you think Guangzhou is all about the bustling city life and high rises in Tianhe and Zhujiang New Town? Well, guess again! You can find many relaxed countryside destinations inside Guangzhou too! Following photos are from the Changzhou Island (长洲岛), right next to the University Island （大学城）.

To get to Changzhou first take the metro to the Higher Educational Mega Center North on line 4. Then get exit D and a bus 332 to Changzhou. You can get off at the last stop for example.